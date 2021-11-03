The Green Bay Packers won’t have Aaron Rodgers this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Wednesday, it was announced that the reigning MVP tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the NFL’s protocols, Rodgers must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. This is because he’s unvaccinated at this time.

When asked in August if he received the COVID-19 vaccine, Rodgers told reporters “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

Well, it appears there’s more to this story. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an alternate treatment that he underwent in the offseason that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received an approved vaccine.

The NFL ultimately decided to shoot down Rodgers’ request.

From the report, via ESPN:

Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an alternate treatment that he underwent before he returned to the Packers that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations, sources told ESPN. After a lengthy back and forth, the league ruled that Rodgers would not get the same consideration and would be considered unvaccinated.

Rodgers has reportedly been wearing a mask while inside the Packers’ headquarters this season. However, he has not been wearing a mask for his weekly press conferences.

It’s safe to say Rodgers will have a lot of questions to answer when he returns to the team’s facility.