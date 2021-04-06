Aaron Rodgers Sums Up Everything That’s Been Going On

Since his season ended in January, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a busy man off the football field.

The three-time NFL MVP got engaged this offseason to actress Shailene Woodley, and recently, Rodgers has been trying his hand as the guest host of Jeopardy!. With all of that going on, Rodgers says he’s happy with where his life is at this moment, despite the disappointing way last season ended.

“Life’s great, man. I’m excited where I’m at both personally and professionally,” he told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday.

Rodgers admitted that he became very introspective last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit before adding that meeting Woodley has made his life “infinitely better.”

He also addressed his football career and Green Bay’s controversial decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.

“Life’s great, man… I’m excited where I’m at both personally and professionally.” @AaronRodgers12 reflects on the last few months 👇 (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/ngJJc9q3Pm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 6, 2021

Rodgers recently broached the idea of becoming the permanent host of Jeopardy! while continuing to play quarterback for the Packers. That would be quite the double dip.

All in all, it seems like Rodgers is pretty relaxed and content with where he is right now, which means we’ll likely see another strong performance from the 37-year-old QB next season.