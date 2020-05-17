Aaron Rodgers Has Classy Response To Question About Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers spoke with the media on Friday for the first time since the Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Packers’ longtime starting quarterback admitted he was surprised by the selection – and probably a little disappointed by it – but he understands that the organization has to think about the future.

“General reaction at first was surprise,” Rodgers told the Green Bay media, “like many people. I’m not going to say I was thrilled with the pick.”

Rodgers made it clear, though, that he’ll do everything he can to help Love. The Packers’ star quarterback was in a similar position when the team drafted him to eventually replace Brett Favre.

“He didn’t ask to be drafted by the Packers,” Rodgers said of Love. “He’s not to blame at all. I had a good conversation with him the day after the draft and I’m excited to work with him.”

Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love: "He didn't ask to be drafted by the #Packers. He's not to blame at all. I had a good conversation with him the day after the draft and I'm excited to work with him." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2020

Rodgers, who’s played in Green Bay since 2005, admitted that he might have to finish his career elsewhere.

“What I can control is how I play and making that decision at some point a very hard one,” Rodgers said. “If there comes a time when I feel like I can play at a high level and my body feels great, there are other guys that have gone on and played elsewhere.”

For now, though, Rodgers is Green Bay’s starting quarterback. And the Packers will look to improve on their NFC Championship Game finish from a season ago.