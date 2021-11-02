Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Admission On Front Office Relationship

This past summer, Aaron Rodgers opened up about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers‘ front office and why they don’t see eye-to-eye. Since then, the two sides have tried their best to make things work.

Shortly after Rodgers reported to training camp, the Packers acquired Randall Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans. The front office also made some savvy moves this October, signing cornerback Rasul Douglas and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed his relationship with the Packers’ front office. Believe it or not, he had a glowing review of general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“There has been great communication,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I’ve enjoyed the conversations I’ve had with Brian (Gutekunst) throughout the year so far.”

In August, Rodgers admitted that his relationship with Gutekunst was a “work in progress.” Packers fans have to be encouraged that Rodgers is now complimenting his general manager just a few months later.

This new and improved connection between Rodgers and Gutekunst is certainly encouraging, but that doesn’t mean the three-time MVP will definitely remain in Green Bay beyond this season.

For now, though, it appear things are going very well for the Packers.