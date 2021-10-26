Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers Missing Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers may be without star wideout Davante Adams for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Although he hasn’t been officially ruled out just yet, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers are already thinking about how they’ll need to adjust without their best pass-catcher on the field.

Rodgers addressed Adams’ possible absence during a media session on Tuesday afternoon. The 2020 MVP acknowledged that the All-Pro wide receiver hasn’t had as large of a role in the offense so far this year, but that the Packers will definitely need to change the gameplan if he can’t suit up.

“Definitely it’s altered,” Rodgers said of the gameplan if Adams is out, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Adams has still be incredible so far this season, even with his slightly lesser role on offense. Through seven games, he’s made 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

It remains unclear at this point if Adams will officially be out for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals. He could theoretically return if he’s asymptomatic and tests negative for the virus twice before kickoff.

If Adam isn’t able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rodgers and the Packers will rely on receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and others to take on much bigger roles in Thursday’s game in Arizona. Green Bay is also optimistic that deep-threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling could come back in time for kickoff.

Stay tuned for additional updates on Adams’ status as new information becomes available.