Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Crazy Monday Night Football Game

We got one of the better finishes of the NFL season last night, with Lamar Jackson’s late-game heroics in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a late comeback win against the Cleveland Browns. Aaron Rodgers didn’t stay up for the game, but weighed in during his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show.

Jackson left the game for the Ravens in the third quarter, with what has been called a cramp. He would return after backup Trace McSorley went out with a sprained knee with a few minutes remaining. Of course, based on some clips of Jackson jogging into the locker room, many deduced that he was actually using the restroom, and not being treated.

It does seem like the cramp story is legitimate. Jackson has rejected everyone’s jokes about his absence, saying he “didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” and a wrap on his arm after his return does indicate that he was hooked up to an IV, which he said was the case. In any case, everyone had a lot of fun with the whole thing, besides the Browns fan who had to suffer through his incredible play after his return.

“I’ve never done IVs in Green Bay. I’ve never seen them administered,” Rodgers told McAfee, admitting that co-host and former Packer A.J. Hawk might know more about that kind of mid-game treatment. “Never had to take a dump either, during a game. I’ve peed, definitely, in that little tent.”

"Never got an IV, never had to take a dump either during the game. I've peed definitely in that little tent" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/1PEpZScAeI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2020

Aaron Rodgers went on to joke a bit about the dramatic result for bettors, with the safety on Cleveland’s desperation lateral play pushing the final score to Ravens 47-42. Most betting lines had Baltimore as a three or 3.5 point favorite, so that safety was the difference between a loss or push, or a win for those with money on Lamar Jackson and company.

Hopefully you weren’t like the Green Bay Packers quarterback and were able to stay up for one of the best, most dramatic finishes of the season, and one with significant playoff ramifications. Baltimore is now just shy of the seven-team playoff picture at 8-5, down a tiebreaker to the Miami Dolphins. We may see three AFC North teams make it, with the Steelers and Browns looking like solid playoff locks at this point.

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ Packers are in good shape, taking over the lead in the NFC with their win over the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints’ upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With only the No. 1 seed getting a bye this year, that’s a huge deal.

[Pat McAfee]