On Thursday night the Milwaukee Bucks took the floor in a desperate attempt to get back in the series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Entering tonight trailing 2-0 in the seres, the Bucks stormed out of the gate Thursday night, taking a 30-11 lead after the first quarter. All 30 of Milwaukee’s points came from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

After Brooklyn battled back in the second quarter, the two teams traded punches up until the whistle. Kevin Durant and Middleton traded buckets in the final minutes with Durant hitting a clutch three-pointer to give Brooklyn a late lead.

It was the Bucks, however, who took over in the final few second of the game. Milwaukee scored the final six points of the game to win 86-83 and win their first game of the series.

Bucks fans were relieved to watch their team finally find some success against Brooklyn.

That included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who posted a one-letter reaction to the win.

W # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) June 11, 2021

Milwaukee and Brooklyn both failed to crack 90 points in what turned into a defensive slugfest. Both teams struggled from the floor, with the Bucks shooting just over 37-percent and the Nets failing to reach 37-percent.

The only thing that matters to Bucks fans – and Rodgers – is the fact that the team cut the Nets lead to just one game.