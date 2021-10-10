The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Mason Crosby’s Wild Sunday

Mason Crosby kicks a field goal for the Packers.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during overtime to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Today wasn’t Mason Crosby’s finest day in the NFL, but it did end on a high note, with the veteran kicker booting the game-winner for the Green Bay Packers in overtime.

Prior to hitting from 49 yards in the extra session, Crosby had missed three field goals and an extra point. He only got his final chance because Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed his game-winning attempt the prior possession.

Aaron Rodgers has been Crosby’s teammate since 2007. After the game, he had the kicker’s back in an on-field interview with FOX.

“I’m proud of him,” Rodgers said of Crosby. “He’s made so many big kicks for us over the years. Not his best day, but to make a 50 yarder to win it… It feels good to be 4-1.”

While it surely made Crosby feel good to have Rodgers’ support, the longtime Packer had to be breathing a few sighs of relief postgame. By his own admission, Crosby was lucky to have multiple chances to redeem himself.

“It’s kind of crazy that I’m standing up here with a win instead of talking about those misses,” he told reporters.

After getting blown out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Packers have won four in a row. They’ll move on to face the Chicago Bears in a big divisional game in Week 6.

