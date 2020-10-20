Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Performance in Dallas

The first few weeks of the 2020 season were smooth sailing for Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys, but they have finally hit some turbulence after suffering yet another embarrassing loss on national television.

Anonymous players on the Cowboys slammed the coaching staff this Tuesday, telling NFL Network’s Jane Slater that coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs.”

Obviously this isn’t a great look at all for McCarthy. However, Aaron Rodgers believes this could be an overreaction to the Cowboys’ latest loss.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas through the first six weeks of the season. He definitely took the high road with his response.

“As far as I know what the facts are today. They’re in 1st place in the division,” Rodgers said. “First place in any division regardless of the record assures you a home playoff game. We won our division in 2013 at 8-7-1.”

"As far as I know what the facts are today.. They're in 1st place in the division. 1st place in any division regardless of the record assures you a home playoff game. We won our division in 2013 at 8-7-1"@AaronRodgers12 on Mike McCarthy & Dallas #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CTJ5iLt93q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 20, 2020

Rodgers also addressed the anonymous players throwing digs at McCarthy’s staff, saying “You never want those unnamed sources to come out. I think that’s some chickenshit.”

There has been plenty of talk about McCarthy and Rodgers’ rift during their time together in Green Bay. And yet, the two-time MVP actually came to his former coach’s defense when he needed it most.

Like Rodgers said, the Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East. It’s not pretty, but that’s still good enough to host a playoff game in January.

[The Pat McAfee Show]