Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Big Return At Practice Today

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. The good news, however, is that one of their best players returned to practice this Wednesday.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari managed to participate in Wednesday’s practice session. Bakhtiari hasn’t played in a game for the Packers since suffering a torn ACL during the 2020 season.

Bakhtiari’s return would certainly help out Aaron Rodgers, who told reporters, “That’d be nice to get the big giraffe back out there.”

Rodgers also revealed his expectations for Bakhtiari. The reigning MVP isn’t expecting the veteran offensive tackle to play at an elite level from the moment he returns to the field.

“We’re not going to have First-Team All-Pro expectations from snap No. 1, but 80 percent of the big giraffe is better than most of the guys in the league.”

When healthy, Bakhtiari is arguably the best offensive tackle in the NFL. He has earned All-Pro honors five times over the course of his career and has made the Pro Bowl three times.

With Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers both hurt, the Packers are in need of some help in the trenches. Getting back an All-Pro tackle for the final stretch of the season would certainly help.