Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau Drama

It’s unclear if Aaron Rodgers will rejoin his teammates in Green Bay this offseason. In fact, the only confirmed teammate he has at the moment is 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Earlier today, it was announced that Rodgers and DeChambeau will face Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on a golf course on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Several athletes went on Twitter to comment on this matchup, including four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He tweeted “Sorry bro,” at Rodgers because he’ll have to team up with DeChambeau. For those unaware, Koepka isn’t exactly DeChambeau’s biggest fan.

DeChambeau replied “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head,” to Koepka’s tweet. Rodgers, meanwhile, responded to it with a GIF from “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

The GIF that Rodgers used features a famous line that Will Ferrell’s character, Ron Burgundy, dishes out to his co-workers.

Check it out:

Outside of this tweet, Rodgers has been pretty quiet on social media this afternoon. The same cannot be said for Tom Brady.

Brady unleashed a handful of memes this afternoon, which included a few jabs at the Packers’ loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers and DeChambeau can match Brady and Mickelson’s trash talk on July 6.