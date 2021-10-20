Aaron Rodgers Reacts To David Bakhtiari’s Return To Practice

The Green Bay Packers got a massive boost to their offensive line this week with star left tackle David Bakhtiari returning from an injury. And Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be happier.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers was thrilled to have his blindside blocker back. He called Bakhtiari “a stud” and “a future Hall of Famer” in welcoming him back.

“It’s good having him back. He’s a stud. He’s a future Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said, via Sports Illustrated.

Bakhtiari has been protecting Rodgers’ blindside for the better part of a decade, keeping him upright for two of his three NFL MVP seasons. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection.

The Packers left tackle has not played in a game this season due to an injury.

David Bakhtiari returned. This line from #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says it all:

Last year the Green Bay Packers rewarded David Bakhtiari for his hard work in the middle of what would be Rodgers’ third NFL MVP season. They gave him a five-year, $105.5 million contract, making him the highest paid offensive lineman ever.

While Bakhtiari has yet to win a Super Bowl for the Packers, the 30-year-old has plenty of time left to do so.

But with Aaron Rodgers poised to leave Green Bay soon, they won’t have much time left to win one together.

It remains to be seen when David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 NFL season debut.