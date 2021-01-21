Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Death Of Former GM Ted Thompson

The NFL world received heartbreaking news this Thursday, as former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has passed away at the age of 68.

Thompson is well-known for drafting Aaron Rodgers and building the roster that won a Super Bowl during the 2010 season. After stepping down from his position as Green Bay’s general manager, Thompson accepted an advisory role with the franchise in 2018.

Former and current players who spent time with Thompson have shared heartfelt messages about him on social media over the past few hours. Green Bay’s official Twitter account posted a tribute video for its former general manager, which included a nice message from Rodgers.

“I was his first pick,” Rodgers said in the tribute video.”Ted stuck with his philosophy of taking the best player available on his board, and I’ll forever be indebted to him for that.”

Rodgers replied to the Twitter post, saying “Thank you Cowboy Ted.”

Thompson’s decision to take Rodgers in the 2005 NFL Draft despite already having Brett Favre on the roster was quite controversial at the time. It ended up being a brilliant move since the franchise transitioned from one legendary quarterback to another.

The Packers will be playing this weekend with a heavy heart due to the loss of Thompson. They can make him proud by clinching a berth in this year’s Super Bowl, though.

Our thoughts are with the Thompson family during this time.