Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Message From Green Bay Packers CEO

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing his support for his team’s president and CEO.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy called on NFL owners to make changes in the wake of everything that’s happened this week.

Murphy released a strong statement.

“I often hear from fans that we should just stick to sports. I have to respectfully disagree. Sports has a long history of speaking out for positive change. Jesse Owens. Jackie Robinson. And right here in Green Bay, no better example than Vince Lombardi. He was ahead of his time, signing and supporting Black players, when few in the league did. We wouldn’t have our 13 world championships if it wasn’t for Vince Lombardi. He also went to local businesses and said, ‘If you discriminate against my Black players, your business is off limits to the entire team.

“How can we celebrate the achievements of our Black players, past and present, without acknowledging, supporting, and advocating for their basic rights as American citizens? We owe it to our players, to our proud history, and to our community to use our voice as one of the iconic organizations in all of sports to stand up for that tradition,” Murphy said as part of a longer statement.

Rodgers had a simple reaction on Twitter.

“As an organization, we will continue to find ways to support the Black community, because Black lives matter. Fighting racism is not an issue the Packers will shy away from,” Murphy added.