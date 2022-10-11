Aaron Rodgers Reacts To NFL's Roughing The Passer Controversy

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Week 5 in the NFL featured a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers discussed the league's issues with the roughing the passer rule, admitting that he didn't think Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones did anything wrong when he was flagged for hitting Carr last night.

"I personally am not begging for those calls," Rodgers said. "I don't know what else Chris Jones can do on that play. That would not be a call I'd be begging to get."

The calls that are worth making, Rodgers said, involve quarterbacks getting hit in the head or defenders intentionally using excessive force.

"The things that I think are most important are shots to the head. Shots to the head and the unnecessary roughness ones, where a guy doesn't have to pick you up and throw you down," he explained.

As for the rule in general, Rodgers understands why it exists, but argues that the subjectivity of it makes it tough for defenders.

"The intent of the rule is protection of the quarterback, and it's a quarterback-driver league. We have to understand that," he said. "But the enforcement is very difficult for all referees...It's very tough to play defense in the NFL today."

The call on Jones last night led to the Las Vegas Raiders getting a field goal before halftime and was met with immediate uproar on Twitter. Fortunately, it didn't affect the outcome of the game, as the Chiefs rallied in the second half to win.

Grady Jarrett's roughing call on Brady on Sunday did impact the bottom line, as it enabled Tampa Bay to get a first down instead of having to punt on its final drive.

The Buccaneers wound up running out the clock and winning 21-15.