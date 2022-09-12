Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers' Season Opening Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers opened up their 2022 account with a stunning loss to the Minnesota Vikings where they looked nothing like the team that dominated opposing defenses last year.

Rodgers had only 195 passing yards a 23-7 loss and couldn't get the Packers on the board until the third quarter. After the game, he credited the Vikings defense and lamented the Packers' missed opportunities.

"We had a lot of chances today," Rodgers said. "Not taking anything away from (the Vikings') defense, but we hurt ourselves many times, myself included. I had a lot of opportunities to score a lot more than seven (points)."

Rodgers had only four games all of last season with under 200 passing yards. He went on to win the NFL MVP award for the second year in a row.

But if it's any consolation for the Green Bay Packers, it should be that Aaron Rodgers has developed a habit of slow starts and strong finishes.

Last year's season opener against the New Orleans Saints was nearly identical: An anemic offensive performance where Rodgers didn't even finish the game in what was ultimately a loss.

Over the next few weeks, Rodgers and the Packers would win seven games in a row. Rodgers had 17 touchdowns and only one interception in that span.

Suffice it to say, it may be too early to hit the panic button on the Packers' season.