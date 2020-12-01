Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers Signing Tavon Austin

The Green Bay Packers signed free-agent receiver and return man Tavon Austin on Tuesday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see what he brings to the table.

The electric Austin hasn’t played this season. He hurt his knee when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, landing him on the injured reserve list. The Niners waved Austin as a result, allowing the Packers to swoop in on Tuesday.

It’ll be difficult for Austin to find a role at receiver for the Packers. But there’s no doubt there’s a path to playing time as a return man. Austin, known for being an electric returner, has what it takes to see the field in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers is excited to see what Austin can bring the table in coming weeks. And from the sounds of it, Austin might even has a chance to see the field.

“I think the best thing you can do for any player is give him a role he can embrace,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday. “If we can find a role for Tavon, whether it’s returning or doing some fly-motion stuff and finding ways to get him the ball in space, I think it’ll be a great thing.”

.@PatMcAfeeShow: “Tavon (Austin) … he took a punt back 98 yards on me” and Aaron Rodgers smiles. pic.twitter.com/tohUspSiXZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 1, 2020

The Packers could use an electric slot like Tavon Austin to provide a spark for the offense.

Aaron Rodgers may have found a new weapon to work with in coming weeks.