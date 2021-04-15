Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Packers WR’s Training Video

We’re still about five months away from the start of the 2021 NFL season. But that isn’t stopping Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers from getting excited.

On Thursday, Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling posted a video of himself training on a field. In a dazzling display, Valdes-Scantling cuts flawlessly, causing the defender to fall over himself, and secures an easy touchdown.

Needless to say, Aaron Rodgers was impressed. Taking to Twitter in a retweet, Rodgers posted a pair of “looking eyes” emojis to express how he was feeling about it.

Rodgers’ emoji reply has gotten over 5,000 likes in just a few minutes. And fans in the comments are excited to see what Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling can do together in 2021.

“He makes that look easy,” one fan wrote.

“I’m getting Ochocinco (Chad Johnson) vibes from this,” wrote another.

“This season 55 Total Tds income…. I see you @MVS__11,” another fan wrote, adding an Emperor Palpatine gif along with it.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had 33 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns for the Packers in 2020. He led the league with a whopping 20.9 yards per catch, then added another eight receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers won the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career. But they couldn’t get back to the Super Bowl, losing to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Will the Packers reach the Super Bowl in 2021?