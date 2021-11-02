Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Rough Stretch

This upcoming Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be a really exciting game.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about Mahomes’ struggles this season. Mahomes has already thrown 10 interceptions in the team’s first eight games.

Although this season hasn’t been easy for Mahomes, it doesn’t sound like Rodgers is worried about his future in the NFL.

“When it comes to Pat, I’m not worried about him,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show, via 247Sports. “And I don’t think anybody really should be worried about him. When you’re a transcendent talent like that, it’s only a matter of time [before you struggle].”

Rodgers added that it’s incredibly challenging to sustain an elite level of play in the NFL.

“The most difficult thing is sustained greatness, I think in any sport. There’s an idea of plateauing at your peak and being able to sustain an incredibly high level of play that puts you in the upper echelon. And I believe that’s Pat’s destiny.”

"There's gonna be rough stretches throughout your career it happens to all of us.. I have a lot of respect for Patrick Mahomes & I love watching em play" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/BBkuiOexkK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2021

Mahomes has been outstanding since taking over as the Chiefs’ starter in 2018. As a result, the expectations that surround him are somewhat unfair. That’s why Rodgers isn’t too worried about the former MVP’s rough patch.

There’s no better time for Mahomes to snap out of his slump than this Sunday. After all, it would be quite fun to watch Mahomes and Rodgers square off in a shootout.