Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Seeing Jordan Love Playing Well

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers may not have been initially on board with the Green Bay Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love. Make no mistake though, he's supportive of his young teammate.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Rodgers used his own situation in Green Bay to shed light on potential quarterback controversies.

The four-time MVP revealed that he gets amped up when Love makes a great play.

"It's not bulls--t when I stand in front of my locker and speak glowingly about Jordan and the things I'm seeing him do well in preseason and practice," Rodgers said. "I'm not doing that for some sort of virtue signaling or whatever. I'm doing that because I love him, I care about him. I want him to do well, and when I see him out there doing well, it fires me up."

Love is entering his third season with the Packers. In six career games, he has completed 58.1 percent of his pass attempts for 411 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rodgers recently referred to Love as a "master" of Green Bay's offense.

As long as Rodgers continues playing at an elite level, Love will have to develop his skills behind the scenes.