Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Eagles Benching Carson Wentz

Following last weekend’s game between the Eagles and Packers, there was an intriguing conversation taking place at midfield that featured Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz. Details regarding that conversation haven’t been shared, but the two-time MVP did share his thoughts on Wentz getting benched.

During this week’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers had some kind words to share about Wentz and the current dilemma in Philadelphia.

“Obviously, this hasn’t been a really great year there in Philly,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s a lot of factors around him that contribute to that. I felt like it was a good, quick conversation and definitely wish him the best the rest of the year because I’ve been a fan of his since he got in the league and he’s had some tough circumstances over his few years in the league. I hope things work out for him whether it’s there or somewhere else.”

What we do know is that Rodgers took command of the conversation on Sunday, telling McAfee “I did more of the talking with Carson just because I had a message that I wanted to share with him.”

Rodgers’ message could end up being the encouragement that Wentz needs moving forward.

The Eagles have invested a ton of money in Wentz for the foreseeable future, which makes the decision to bench him that much more interesting. If Jalen Hurts ends up winning the job for the rest of the 2020 season, what happens to Wentz?

It’s possible that Philadelphia’s struggles on offense continue even with Hurts under center. The offensive line is old and injury-prone, the receiving corps is not very explosive, and Doug Pederson refuses to make Miles Sanders an all-purpose back.

