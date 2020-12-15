Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Giannis Contract News

On Tuesday afternoon, the biggest domino waiting to fall before the 2020-21 NBA season kicks off finally fell.

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finally decided on his NBA future. The Bucks announced the team signed the former MVP to a five-year, $228 million contract extension.

It’s massive news for the Bucks, who made significant moves in free agency to try and lure Giannis back for the long haul. Those moves paid off and now the Bucks will remain a favorite in the Eastern Conference for years to come.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was glad to see Giannis is sticking around in Wisconsin for a little while longer.

“It’s a big signing for us, we’re pretty ecstatic. Hopefully we can keep rolling for the next five years,” Rodgers said via Lily Zhao.

Beyond playing in the same state, though, Rodgers has a little more skin in the game.

Just a few years ago, he bought a small stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. Hence his “we” comments when talking about how important is was to retain Giannis moving forward.

Wisconsin sports seem to be in good hands for the next few years at least. Aaron Rodgers and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the best in their respective sports.

Packers fans might not know how much longer Rodgers will be around, but Giannis isn’t going anywhere any time soon.