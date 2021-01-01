Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Injury To David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers ended 2020 with some brutal injury news. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who protects Aaron Rodgers’ blind side, suffered a season-ending knee injury yesterday.

If Bakhtiari isn’t the best left tackle in the NFL, he is at least near the top of the list. The three-time Pro Bowler had fashioned another strong season before getting hurt during Thursday’s practice.

The Packers still have high hopes for the postseason even without Bakhtiari, but there’s no doubt that his loss leaves a massive void. Rodgers said so himself today.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers said he’s “still kind of in the grieving process” regarding Bakhtiari’s injury.

Aaron Rodgers on David Bakhtiari's season-ending knee injury: "I think it's still kind of in the grieving process for me." He got a call from Bakhtiari late afternoon NYE: "Was hoping for some good news. Didn't get it. You've got to move on, but right now it's still a little raw" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 1, 2021

There are a couple of ways Green Bay could try to fill Bakhtiari’s space in the lineup. They could kick standout guard Elgton Jenkins out to tackle, or use the versatile Billy Turner at that spot.

Rick Wagner, who has started the last few weeks at right tackle, also might be a factor. We’ll see on Sunday what Green Bay decides to do.

The Packers will clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win or if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the San Francisco 49ers.