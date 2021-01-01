The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Injury To David Bakhtiari

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers ended 2020 with some brutal injury news. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who protects Aaron Rodgers’ blind side, suffered a season-ending knee injury yesterday.

If Bakhtiari isn’t the best left tackle in the NFL, he is at least near the top of the list. The three-time Pro Bowler had fashioned another strong season before getting hurt during Thursday’s practice.

The Packers still have high hopes for the postseason even without Bakhtiari, but there’s no doubt that his loss leaves a massive void. Rodgers said so himself today.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers said he’s “still kind of in the grieving process” regarding Bakhtiari’s injury.

There are a couple of ways Green Bay could try to fill Bakhtiari’s space in the lineup. They could kick standout guard Elgton Jenkins out to tackle, or use the versatile Billy Turner at that spot.

Rick Wagner, who has started the last few weeks at right tackle, also might be a factor. We’ll see on Sunday what Green Bay decides to do.

The Packers will clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win or if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the San Francisco 49ers.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.