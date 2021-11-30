Aaron Rodgers Reacts To What He’s Seeing From AJ Dillon

Aaron Rodgers was sensational in the Packers‘ win over the Rams this past weekend, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn’t alone making plays for the Packers’ offense, as second-year running back A.J. Dillon turned in yet another great performance.

Dillon finished Sunday’s game with 69 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards and a touchdown. For the third week in a row, he proved he can handle a full workload while Aaron Jones gets closer to 100 percent.

During this Tuesday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about Dillon’s emergence over the past few games. It’s fair to say he’s a big fan of the Boston College product.

“What a great kid,” Rodgers said. “The off the field stuff is very subtle. He’s engaged, he worked really hard on the mental part this offseason. And then the physical part has been really fun to watch – him running behind his pads and using his weight.”

Rodgers added that Dillon’s personality is starting to come out during games.

“The thing I love the the most is his personality coming out in the games and him cracking jokes in the shotgun. I love it.”

.@ajdillon7 is becoming a DUDE. "He's such a great kid & the thing I love the most is his personality coming out in the games & him cracking jokes in the shotgun.. I LOVE IT" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/w8SlUtpcGL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2021

Dillon is certainly earning a larger role in the Packers’ offense this season. In 12 games this season, he has 543 rushing yards, 261 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

If Jones can shake off his knee injury, the Packers should have a lethal combo at running back for the final stretch of the regular season.