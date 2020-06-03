Drew Brees has received more criticism today than any other day in his NFL career for his comments on the national anthem. Athletes around the world have shared their thoughts on Brees and why his latest remarks are out of touch.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest superstar to shed light on this topic. Unlike Brees, the two-time MVP has taken a different approach to the matter at hand.

Rodgers stated that kneeling during the national anthem isn’t about protesting the flag or this country. Instead it’s for people to stand out and show their frustration with the lack of justice in this world.

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game,” Rodgers posted on Instagram. “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Here’s the post from Rodgers:

This is a strong response from Rodgers, who definitely has earned the respect of his teammates.

A plethora of NFL players have taken the same stance as Rodgers. As a result, the public’s perception of Brees has changed drastically over the past 24 hours.

With the way this afternoon is heading, it’s only a matter of time until another prominent name chimes in on the conversation.