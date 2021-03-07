Aaron Rodgers Reportedly ‘Dreading’ 1 Aspect Of His Engagement

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The Green Bay Packers star said his “next great challenge” after his engagement is becoming a father.

“Well, I think the next great challenge will be being a father,” Rodgers said during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare. “I’m in in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. Maybe not in the immediate future, but it’s definitely something I really look forward to.”

That’s great to hear.

According to another report, there is one aspect of the engagement process that Rodgers is “dreading.” OK! Magazine reports that Rodgers isn’t feeling ready to mend the reported family rifts.

Aaron Rodgers looked positively giddy when he revealed he had a fiancée, Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, at the NFL Honors on February 6. But according to an OK! source, the QB is dreading the next step: bringing her home to meet his parents. “It’s no secret that Aaron’s been estranged from them for years. The last thing he wants is for Shailene to get caught up in the drama,” says the source, adding that the actress, 29, is encouraging the athlete, 37, to let bygones be bygones. “She wants Aaron to clear the air with his folks, but he’s not ready to do that, and he doesn’t want to bring Shailene into a toxic environment.”

Meeting the parents is always an anxiety-ridden step of any relationship, but in Rodgers’ case, there’s probably some added layers.

Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, spoke about his relationship with his family back in 2018.

“I was friendly with (Aaron’s brother) Jordan , and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn said. “Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating.”

Life is too short to hold grudges, especially when it comes to family, so hopefully things can work out eventually.