Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has A New Celebrity Girlfriend

Last June, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick officially split after spending two years together. Fast forward several months later, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback has a new love interest in his life.

According to E! News, Rodgers is currently in a long-distance relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. These two stars are reportedly keeping their relationship “private and low key.”

Rodgers spent the last few months focused on bringing another Super Bowl to Green Bay; meanwhile Woodley has been working on a film in Montreal called Misanthrope.

It does not sound like Rodgers and Woodley are at an advanced stage in their relationship yet, but E! News did provide some interesting information on this pairing.

“They continue to talk and see each other when they can,” Lindsay Weinberg of E! News said. “They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

Attention, big little cheeseheads: Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley appear to have found love in a COVID place. 💛 https://t.co/riTmhhBG1d pic.twitter.com/dTuqlGj3WB — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2021

Now that Green Bay’s season is over, Rodgers should have additional time to spend with Woodley. That is, of course, if she’s not busy filming movies and TV series.

Woodley, 29, recently dated rugby player Ben Volavola. She revealed that they broke up because they were “very much on the road to marriage and children.”

Both stars have been through relationships that simply didn’t work out, but perhaps this will be the right one. Only time will tell if Rodgers and Woodley are the next power couple.