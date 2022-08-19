Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Preferred Starting Lineup For Wide Receivers

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs onto the field during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called out the team's young receivers. The reigning MVP wants to see more consistency from that position group.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area.”

The Packers' receiving corps can no longer rely on Davante Adams to save the day. As a result, Rodgers will need others to step up this season.

Green Bay added a pair of wide receivers in this year's draft, selecting Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Although they have potential, it sounds like Rodgers has more faith in the veterans on the roster.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Rodgers wants Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb to start at wide receiver.

Lazard had 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. It's possible he has a career year now that he's the No. 1 wideout on the depth chart.

Cobb, meanwhile, had just 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns last season. His best days are most likely behind him.

As for Watkins, the main concern is his health. If he's on the field, he should produce for the Packers.

The Packers will start the regular season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.