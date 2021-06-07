The Green Bay Packers‘ minicamp begins on Tuesday. Will Aaron Rodgers be in attendance? We finally have an answer.

Rodgers has been in the spotlight all year long for both football and non-football reasons. He won the 2020-21 NFL MVP, got engaged to Shailene Woodley, lost to Tom Brady in the NFC Championship and has been vacationing with friends in Hawaii. Oh, and he wants out of Green Bay.

With that being said, is Rodgers going to attend the Packers’ minicamp on Tuesday? It doesn’t look like it.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is “not expected” to attend the minicamp. Green Bay could fine the veteran quarterback $93,085 per absence or elect to waive any fines. We’ll have to wait and see what the Packers decide to do.

Aaron Rodgers’ expected decision isn’t a surprise. He isn’t happy with the Packers, and chances are he’s played his last snap in the green and yellow.

Green Bay, in the meantime, is moving forward with second-year quarterback Jordan Love (who just so happens to be the player that may have sparked Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers).

Love, of course, was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers had other positions of need at the time, particularly at wide receiver.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has a major obstacle on his hands. He’s admitted several times this off-season he wants Rodgers back “in the worst way.”

His wish may end up not being granted if Rodgers commits to never playing another down for the Packers.