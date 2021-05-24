Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision On Packers OTAs

The Green Bay Packers started voluntary OTAs on Monday and, unsurprisingly, Aaron Rodgers was not among the group of players attending.

This is not surprising, considering Rodgers’ standing with the franchise, though it is notable. Rodgers has typically been an attendee of the voluntary OTAs over the course of his career.

ESPN Packers insider Rob Demovsky first reported the news.

“No big surprise here but … Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities,” he tweeted.

Rodgers has reportedly demanded a trade out of Green Bay. The longtime Packers star is reportedly unhappy with his situation and wants out.

While he reportedly wants out and has not reported to OTAs, the latter decision might not be entirely based on his situation.

“Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aren’t expected to report for Phase III today … but that’s not about their individual situations. Seahawks and Packers players are staying away until agreements can be reached on how OTAs look,” Albert Breer tweeted.

Still, it’s difficult to envision Rodgers showing up to any voluntary workouts this offseason, given his situation.