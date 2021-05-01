Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Told 1 NFL Team To “Come Get Him”

ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the NFL world when he announced earlier this week that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.

Schefter reported that multiple members of the Packers have visited Rodgers with the hope that he’ll change his stance regarding a potential trade. Although there efforts have been unsuccessful thus far, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made it known that he doesn’t want to ship out the three-time MVP.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has reportedly already reached out to teams about a trade. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Packers quarterback told the San Francisco 49ers to “come get him.”

“Earlier this week Rodgers told people representing him to reach out and tell SF to ‘come get him.'” Allbright tweeted. “SF called GB and was told they weren’t moving him. SF was out at that point and back on their original plan of Trey Lance in the draft.”

Allbright also said that Rodgers’ camp decided to maximize their leverage by leaking the Broncos, Dolphins and Raiders as potential landing spots.

In the event that a trade involving Rodgers does occur this offseason, Allbright believes it would happen after June 1st.

Rodgers had one of the best seasons of his career in 2020, so his trade value would be very high. However, that’s only if Green Bay is willing to deal him.

For now, it appears Rodgers and the Packers remain in a standstill.

