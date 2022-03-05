Aaron Rodgers Reportedly ‘Torn’ On Where He’ll Play Next Season

Where will Aaron Rodgers play football next season? That’s the main question on every football fan’s mind.

On Friday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Rodgers’ decision. He said the reigning MVP is legitimately torn on where he’ll play this fall.

“With all eyes on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022,” Rapoport wrote. “While many in the NFL expect him to return — there’s lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.”

This report is pretty different from what Rapoport said earlier this week.

“Everyone’s just waiting for him to announce his decision. Most of the teams that I’ve spoke with believe Aaron Rodgers is going back to the Packers,” Rapoport said during an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show.

With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2022

Of course, Rodgers could return to the Packers for another playoff run. However, he seems to be going back and forth with his decision.

If Rodgers ultimately chooses that he wants out, there’ll be plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.