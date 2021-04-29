The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wanted Packers To Accept 1 Team’s Trade Offer

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field in San Francisco during NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ever since Adam Schefter broke the news that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, dozens of conflicting reports have surfaced. One of the reports suggests Rodgers wanted the Packers to accept a trade offer they received Wednesday night.

According to NFL reporter Bill Michaels, the San Francisco 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick and other unknown assets to the Packers in exchange for Rodgers. Green Bay, of course, turned down the offer.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit of the trade offer comes from Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

According to Smith’s sources, Rodgers wanted the Packers to accept the offer so he could finally team up with the 49ers.

“When news surfaced this afternoon that the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers, it wasn’t news to Rodgers,” Smith wrote, via Pro Football Talk. “Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it. A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the third pick and more. It’s unclear where Rodgers would go from here.”

While some are hearing the 49ers did indeed make a trade offer for Aaron Rodgers, Adam Schefter is hearing otherwise.

Teams have held discussions with Green Bay, but no formal offer has been made, according to Schefty.

Regardless of which reports are true, Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Will that change this evening? These next few hours could change the course of the NFL’s immediate future.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.