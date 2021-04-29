Ever since Adam Schefter broke the news that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, dozens of conflicting reports have surfaced. One of the reports suggests Rodgers wanted the Packers to accept a trade offer they received Wednesday night.

According to NFL reporter Bill Michaels, the San Francisco 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick and other unknown assets to the Packers in exchange for Rodgers. Green Bay, of course, turned down the offer.

The @49ers have offered the @Packers the 3rd overall pick in this year's draft, plus other picks and a number of players from their current roster including Garoppolo

for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers turned them down.

First reported by @PAOnTheMic and confirmed by others. — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) April 29, 2021

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit of the trade offer comes from Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

According to Smith’s sources, Rodgers wanted the Packers to accept the offer so he could finally team up with the 49ers.

“When news surfaced this afternoon that the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers, it wasn’t news to Rodgers,” Smith wrote, via Pro Football Talk. “Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it. A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the third pick and more. It’s unclear where Rodgers would go from here.”

While some are hearing the 49ers did indeed make a trade offer for Aaron Rodgers, Adam Schefter is hearing otherwise.

Teams have held discussions with Green Bay, but no formal offer has been made, according to Schefty.

While certain teams have reached out to the Packers to inquire about Aaron Rodgers this off-season, no team has made a trade offer for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Regardless of which reports are true, Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Will that change this evening? These next few hours could change the course of the NFL’s immediate future.