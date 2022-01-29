Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants 1 Thing From Future Team

Just last week, the Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers once again in the playoffs.

For Aaron Rodgers, it might have been his last game as a member of the Packers. The reigning NFL MVP – and likely MVP once again this season – left the door open for a multitude of possibilities.

Whether he returns to Green Bay or decides to take his talents elsewhere, there is reportedly one thing Rodgers wants from his new team. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Rodgers wants to play with wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“It’s tough to get a feel as to what Rodgers wants to do at this point,” Pauline wrote. “I can tell you wherever he ends up, Rodgers has told people in confidence he wants receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling by his side. When asked about his future, Rodgers left the door open on all scenarios.”

Report: Aaron Rodgers has “told people in confidence” he wants free agents Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling wherever he plays next season, per @TonyPauline — JPA Football (@jpafootball) January 29, 2022

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Rodgers and Adams “would love” to team up and play for the Denver Broncos. It’s unclear if that’s actually feasible, considering the Packers would have to be okay with losing both players for draft compensation – and perhaps something else.

Trading arguably the team’s best two players would be a wild decision. However this plays out, the Rodgers rumors aren’t going away any time soon.