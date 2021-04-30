On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on NFL Live, announcing that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for Green Bay.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter reported.

Late Thursday night, trade rumors emerged linking Rodgers to the Denver Broncos. Those rumors evaporated as quickly as they started, though.

If the Packers aren’t willing to find a trade partner, the reigning NFL MVP is willing to retire. That’s right, Rodgers would rather step away from the game than play for the Packers again, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus,” Rapoport said. “Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told.”

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Rodgers is clearly dug in on not playing for the Packers again during his NFL career.

Green Bay has also made it abundantly clear the team doesn’t plan to trade its franchise quarterback any time soon. Packers fans could be in for a long, vicious divorce between Rodgers and their favorite team.

Will Rodgers