Look: Aaron Rodgers Responds To Shooter McGavin’s Advice

Later this afternoon, Aaron Rodgers will take to the golf course for the highly anticipated return of “The Match.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback will team up with rising PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau and play against the duo of Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, who were featured in last year’s showdown. The buildup for the event has been filled with trash talk and jabs between the two pairings, which should make for a fun competition between the four sports icons.

Before Rodgers was set to tee off on Tuesday afternoon, he got some words of wisdom from one of the best golfers of all-time: Shooter McGavin.

A Twitter account that has long impersonated the fictional villain from “Happy Gilmore” shared a video with Rodgers on Tuesday morning. The clip of Kevin Nealon as Gary Potter and Adam Sandler as the titular character makes for a good laugh but also contained some words of wisdom for the Packers quarterback to heed as he play against Brady and Mickelson.

Rodgers took notice of the video and made sure to thank Shooter for the advice before “The Match” got underway.

Thanks buddy. *Double pistols* all day #. https://t.co/qDbmwFeDoC — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 6, 2021

Rodgers has done a good job blocking out the negative energy swirling around him amidst his public dispute over his future with the Packers. The 2020 MVP has taken the offseason to focus on his mental health and spent most of the summer away from the football field.

“I’ve focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package,” Rodgers said during a Monday news conference for “The Match,” per the Associated Press. “Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken and done the things or not done the things that I’ve done. And I’m very thankful for that time.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind.” Rodgers will be back in the spotlight on Tuesday afternoon as he plays in “The Match.” The event will get underway on TNT at 5 p.m. ET.