Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field.

After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in a nearby section. He appeared to remind his NFC rivals of the remarkable success he’s had against them by screaming “I’ve owned you all my f—ing life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you.”

Given the sentiment behind the comments and the very public media rounds that they made early on in the week, fans wondered if there would be some sort of punishment for the Packers quarterback. The league has expressed an interest in cracking down on taunting on the field, so many were curious if that would apply to interactions between players and fans.

Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee show on Wednesday to address the incident after having already explained that his taunt came after seeing some unsavory gestures from the crowd. He also shared that he wasn’t punished for his comments.

“Not to my knowledge. I would appeal it, for sure,” Rodgers told McAfee, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

A little harmless trash talk from Rodgers with a crowd of over 60,000 people seems to be more than fair, so it’s encouraging to see the league let this one slide. The Packers quarterback also wasn’t wrong in his assessment. He’s beaten Chicago 22 times since 2008 and Green Bay has won 10 of the last 11 at Soldier Field.

Rodgers is firing on all cylinders so far this year and has the Packers off to a 5-1 record. If he keeps playing at such a high level, he can probably say just about whatever he wants to opposing fans.

Green Bay will be back in action this weekend against the Washington Football Team.