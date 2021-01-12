Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is temporarily taking his talents to Jeopardy!

Rodgers revealed on Tuesday afternoon he will soon be guest hosting an episode of the iconic game show. He revealed the news to Pat McAfee during the Pat McAfee Show.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” Rodgers told McAfee. “Being able to be on Jeopardy years ago, even though my wardrobe outfit wasn’t the greatest choice. They’re doing some guest hosting spots and it’s going to be released here pretty soon but I have the opportunity to do one of those.”

Take a look.

This isn’t the first time Aaron Rodgers has been connected to Jeopardy! He joined the show as a contestant in 2015 in the show’s celebrity edition. He took home the first-place prize, winning $50,000 for charity. The Packers quarterback really can do it all.

Rodgers, at the moment, has his focus on the NFL Playoffs, though. The Packers will begin their postseason this weekend.

Green Bay will host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The Rams are coming an impressive 30-20 victory over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks last week. The Los Angeles defense was impressive, and looked like the defense that led the Rams to the Super Bowl two years ago.

Rodgers and his passing attack will have to be sharp against an excellent Rams’ secondary. The Packers square off with the Rams this Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Rodgers, meanwhile, will soon be guest hosting Jeopardy! Stay tuned for official details.