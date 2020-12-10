Aaron Rodgers has been so good for so long that you almost forget he spent his first three seasons as the backup to Brett Favre. But Rodgers hasn’t forgotten what it was like to be Brett’s backup, or the craziness that went with it.

Speaking to ESPN, Rodgers revealed that he had a unique responsibility as a rookie in 2005. He explained that he had to spend a good deal of time looking for the aloof QB whenever he was needed at meetings.

“A lot of my time was spent walking around looking for Favrey,” Rodgers said. “That was one of the my responsibilities as a rookie was trying to figure out where Favrey was at sometimes and head into the back to see where he was he was hanging out and say, ‘Hey, coach Bevell wants you.’”

We’ve always known Brett Favre to be a colorful character – especially towards the end of his career. But that story is really something else.

Even in his mid- to late-30s, Favre was still one of the NFL’s elite gunslingers at a time where it was far less common for QBs to be playing that late in their careers.

Rodgers’ first two NFL seasons saw him ride the bench as the Packers went 12-20, missing the playoffs twice. But in 2007, Favre’s final year in Green Bay, they went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game.

That was a tough act to follow. But Rodgers got the starting job when Favre left in 2008 and quickly became a star. In 2010 he led the Packers to a Super Bowl, matching the feat Favre had done 14 years prior.

There’s a special bond between Favre and Rodgers that goes beyond football. We can’t wait to hear more of these great stories from their time together.