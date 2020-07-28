Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Immediate Reaction To Jordan Love Pick

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear in the past that he wasn’t overjoyed with the Green Bay Packers’ first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love this year.

Now, thanks to a new interview on NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt’s new podcast with The Ringer, we know just how Rodgers reacted to the pick in the moment: by reaching for his tequila.

Rodgers told Brandt that while he was waiting for Green Bay’s selection, he was hoping the team would pick a wide receiver. The longtime Packers signal caller said he had his eyes on LSU’s Justin Jefferson (who went at No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings), as well as Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and Clemson’s Tee Higgins.

Of course, the Packers had other plans. The team traded up to draft Love at 26th overall, forcing Rodgers to go to his liquor cabinet.

“So when they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit,” Rodgers explained to Brandt. “And then I got a text–because everything’s so delayed–from my agent, marketing agent who I love, and he just texted ‘quarterback.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Ok.'”

“I love scotch but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well. Once I got that text, I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers and I knew it was going to be one of those nights were people were going to start calling.”

Aaron Rodgers expands on the Jordan Love pick on @kylebrandt's new @spotify/@ringer pod. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/84hTnIX2YA — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 28, 2020

It’s tough to really blame Aaron Rodgers here. While the two-time MVP is 36 years old, he clearly feels he has a lot of good football left in the tank.

Rodgers also obviously wanted some help on the perimeter, but the Packers didn’t spend one of nine draft picks on a wide receiver. They did take another running back (Boston College’s A.J. Dillon) in the second round and a tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara out of Cincinnati one round later.

Now, it’s up to Rodgers to make sure he keeps Love waiting for the starting spot, just like Brett Favre did to him 15 years ago.