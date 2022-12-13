Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Wide Receiver
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are no longer teammates, but it's clear the quarterback still has an affinity for his former favorite target.
During his usual Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers shared that he and Adams "still talk weekly" and proceeded to pay his old teammate a major compliment.
"He's the best receiver in the league," Rodgers said of Adams, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
If we're being honest, Rodgers and Adams have probably both missed each other on the field this year. Adams is putting up massive numbers (82-1,247-12 currently) with Derek Carr in Las Vegas, but his team has not won enough
As for Rodgers, his numbers have taken a slight dip thanks to injury and Green Bay's lack of a true No. 1 wideout. Having Adams back would definitely help in that category.
The Packers would likely have a better record than 5-8 if they had not traded Adams last offseason as well.