Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Became Friends With Pat McAfee

Aaron Rodgers has become such close friends with Pat McAfee that he appears on The Pat McAfee Show every single Tuesday afternoon. While on ESPN2’s Manningcast on Monday night, he explained how that friendship came about.

In 2019, Rodgers met McAfee at a golf tournament in the Bahamas. His former teammate, A.J. Hawk, told him to get McAfee on his team since there was a late drop-out.

From there on out, Rodgers and McAfee became friends.

“So I reached out to Pat, and Pat was actually on a standup comedy tour,” Rodgers said. “He came off the tour, joined our team and I went to him when he got there — I had never met him, I introduced myself and said, ‘Hey, when I introduce you at the welcome dinner, do you mind doing a couple minutes of standup?’ He goes, ‘Naw I’m not doing that.’”

Even though McAfee said he wasn’t going to do a couple minutes of standup comedy, he actually ended up following through.

“Pat walks up on stage, takes the mic out of my hands, and does 10 minutes of standup, and I knew from that point forward we would be good friends. And I always appreciate that about him,” Rodgers added.

This friendship has really blossomed over the past year. Whenever Rodgers has an important announcement to make, he goes on The Pat McAfee Show to share it.

NFL fans can listen to Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show this afternoon.