Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Will Announce His Decision

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still doesn’t know his plans for next season, but he does know how he wants to announce whatever decision he makes.

Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and confirmed that he wants to go to Indianapolis and do it in person with McAfee.

“When I come to a decision, I should probably come on your show first, right? I’ll come to Indy and we can do it in person,” Rodgers said.

"When I come to a decision I will come to Indy & we'll do it in person" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/JEpcN103yH — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022

McAfee went on to say how it could be where if he picks a golf hat, that would mean he’s retiring and spoke about a whole bunch of other scenarios as well.

Rodgers’ season came to an end this past Saturday as the Packers fell to the 49ers, 13-10. He finished with 225 yards through the air and had no touchdowns or interceptions.

It was just the third game all season where Rodgers didn’t record a touchdown pass.

He now faces a massive decision as he’s openly said how he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild in Green Bay. Whatever the case, this will surely be a story that has many twists and turns during the offseason.