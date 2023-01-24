Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He's Been Spending His Time

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will once again dominate the headlines this upcoming offseason. That's because he's at the center of trade rumors for the third year in a row.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported this week that Green Bay will "explore" the idea of trading Rodgers to an AFC team.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked how he's spending his time away from the football field. His response to that question was pretty funny.

"I've been doing a whole lot of nothing," Rodgers said. "Have you seen the movie Office Space? They talk to Peter about if you had a million dollars, what would you do? 'Nothing.'"

Rodgers added that he "needed time to decompress."

Fortunately for Rodgers, he'll have plenty of time to do a "whole lot of nothing."

The new league year won't begin until mid-March. In the meantime, Rodgers will get to enjoy himself - and listen to a bunch of trade rumors.