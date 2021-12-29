Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Could Retire After The Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned a lot of heads this past Tuesday due to his comments on “science.” Fast forward 24 hours later, and the reigning MVP has made more headlines because of what he said about his NFL career.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Rodgers admit that he’s not ruling out retiring after the 2021 season.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers told reporters this Wednesday.

Rodgers said it’s important for him to “not be a bum” on his way out of the NFL. It’s safe to say he’s not being “a bum” on his way out considering he’s firmly in the MVP race this season.

Earlier this year, Rodgers opened up about his time spent away from the Packers. After all, he held out for a bit due to a rift with the organization.

“When I spent time this offseason working on myself and away from the team, enjoying my time off, it kind of started to feel like what retirement might be a little bit,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

It’s possible Rodgers is just throwing retirement out there as a negotiation tactic. On the other hand, it’s been mentioned way too many times that we just can’t ignore this possibility.

With that being said, NFL fans should enjoy watching Rodgers sling the football on Sundays while they still can.