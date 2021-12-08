Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Regrets What He Told Bears Fans

Last time the Bears and Packers squared off, Aaron Rodgers told the fans at Soldier Field that he owns them. It was an emphatic message from the reigning MVP of the league to say the least.

On Sunday night, the two rivals will meet again. However, this time around the Bears and Packers will meet at Lambeau Field.

When speaking to reporters this Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers was asked about his “I own you” comment that was directed at Bears fans. He clarified that it wasn’t directed toward every single person who roots for the Bears.

“I don’t know if you can question a whole lot of what I said,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games.”

Then, Rodgers revealed that he doesn’t regret making that statement back in October.

“At some point, it will be used against me,” he told reporters. “It is what it is. I don’t regret saying it at all.”

Aaron Rodgers on his "I own you" comment in Chicago: "At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 8, 2021

Rodgers owns a 22-5 record against the Bears, so it’s not like his statement was false. Besides, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham said he wasn’t bothered by his former teammate’s comment.