Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He’d Want Full-Time Jeopardy! Gig

We’ll be seeing a lot of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers over the next two weeks as his hosted episodes of Jeopardy! are set to air.

But is it possible that Rodgers will take on the role in a full-time capacity down the road? Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, the three-time NFL MVP confessed that he would love to be the permanent host of the popular trivia shot.

“I would love to be the host of Jeopardy. Yes,” Rodgers said, to McAfee’s absolute delight.

Rodgers even said that he would be willing to shave his face to be more presentable for the show. He floated the idea of only rocking a moustache moving forward.

"I would love to be the host of @Jeopardy yes" ~ @AaronRodgers12

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek tragically passed away in November after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The show will have a rotating cast of celebrities filling in the role for the time being as the showrunners determine its future without their legendary host.

Rodgers was a contestant on the show in 2015. He topped U.S. astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary to win a $50,000 prize for charity.

It’s no secret that Rodgers has a personality that’s practically made for television. He’s among the most personable people to ever play in the NFL and can inject some humor into any situation.

Rodgers still has at least a few years left of NFL stardom left in him. But when he’s finally ready to hang up his cleats, maybe he’ll have a game show role waiting for him instead of the broadcast booth.