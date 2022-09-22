Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He'll Play As Long As Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Two veteran quarterbacks will square off this weekend, as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Speaking to reporters this week, Rodgers was asked if he'll play until he's 45 years old just like Brady.

Rodgers admit that he doesn't plan on playing in the NFL until he's 45.

"I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.”

There's no question that Rodgers can still play at an elite level. He proved that last Sunday, completing 76.0 percent of his pass attempts for 234 yards with two touchdowns.

Rodgers is under contract in Green Bay until he's 43 years old. After hearing his recent comments, we'd imagine that another extension with the Packers is unlikely.

Since it doesn't sound like Rodgers will play football until he's 45, Packers fans should enjoy watching him while he's still around.