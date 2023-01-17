Aaron Rodgers Reveals Latest On His Career Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Following the Packers' regular-season finale against the Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked about his future in the NFL. He made it clear that he was unsure if he'd return for the 2023 season.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers told reporters, via ESPN. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this."

Fast forward to this Tuesday, and Rodgers provided a new comment on his future with the Packers.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he's not ready - mentally or emotionally - to make a decision.

"I just need some time right now," Rodgers said. "I'm either all-in or I'm out."

Rodgers had 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the 2022 regular season.

Even though Rodgers isn't ready to announce his plans for 2023, it's worth mentioning that he's under contract through the 2026 season.