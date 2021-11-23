Aaron Rodgers Reveals Loudest Environment He’s Ever Played In

Whenever Aaron Rodgers speaks about the Packers‘ division rivals, he usually doesn’t have anything good to say. But he couldn’t help but compliment the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

During an interview with Pat McAfee on Tuesday, Rodgers revealed the old Metrodome – the Vikings’ former home – is still the loudest environment he’s ever played in.

The Metrodome used to be one of the more intimidating places to play. But it grew outdated, and the Vikings built and finished the U.S. Bank Stadium back in 2016.

U.S. Bank Stadium is a beautiful venue, but doesn’t compare to the Metrodome’s intimidation factor it had back in the day, according to Rodgers.

“I’ve played in some really loud environments over the years. The loudest outdoor is obviously Seattle. That place is really nutty to play in. … The old Metrodome, as far as indoor stadiums, the old Metrodome I think has got to be the loudest. That place was absolutely rocking in Minnesota. It was just smaller. You know the new stadium is a beautiful stadium. It’s not as loud as the old Metrodome.”

"I've played in some really loud environments throughout the years.. the old Metrodome in Minnesota had to be the loudest" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/IJNupamXDo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

Bookmark this, Vikings fans. Aaron Rodgers actually had something good to say about Minnesota.

The Vikings took down the Packers 34-31 last Sunday. Rodgers was sensational. He had 385 yards passing with four touchdowns. Kirk Cousins was just as brilliant with 341 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Green Bay gets back to work this Sunday against the Rams. The Vikings, meanwhile, take on the 49ers.